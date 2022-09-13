Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Zalando Trading Up 5.1 %

FRA ZAL opened at €24.13 ($24.62) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.90.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

