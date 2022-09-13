Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

