Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €50.00 ($51.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.34 and its 200-day moving average is €39.48. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €133.90 ($136.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.