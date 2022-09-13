Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Pi Financial

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 8.5 %

CVE:BRC opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Blackrock Silver has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$90.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

