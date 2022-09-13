Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.70 ($29.29) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €26.72 ($27.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.