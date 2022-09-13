SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$15.20 by Analysts at Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,280,492. In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$149,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,568,491.98. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,280,492. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,840.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

