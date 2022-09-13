SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$15.20 by Analysts at Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insider Activity
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
