Analyzing Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Fuchs Petrolub are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Fuchs Petrolub’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $75.20 billion 0.50 $3.47 billion $2.10 12.75 Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.17 $299.32 million $0.51 14.07

Analyst Ratings

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs Petrolub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Fuchs Petrolub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 2 6 0 2.56 Fuchs Petrolub 0 2 1 0 2.33

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus target price of $250.50, suggesting a potential upside of 835.40%. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 492.25%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Fuchs Petrolub.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 3.90% 7.99% 0.79% Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68%

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, and digital underwriting and analytics, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. The company also provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. In addition, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

