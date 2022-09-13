Financial Survey: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71% Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.46 $103.33 million $0.08 55.26 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.21 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.