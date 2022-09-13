Head-To-Head Contrast: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45 Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 153.30%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 12.94 -$43.33 million $0.94 4.18 Federal Signal $1.21 billion 2.04 $100.60 million $1.67 24.49

This table compares Lion Electric and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59% Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lion Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

