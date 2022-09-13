Head-To-Head Analysis: Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) & The Competition

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -6.16 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 18.48

Navitas Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.26% -14.76% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1662 7692 16119 578 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.40%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor peers beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.