Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.
Watkin Jones Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.20) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £466.19 million and a PE ratio of 6,060.00.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
