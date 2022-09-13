Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Watkin Jones Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.20) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £466.19 million and a PE ratio of 6,060.00.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

