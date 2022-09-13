Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 410 ($4.95).

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

CRST stock opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £588.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1,146.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.43. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 419 ($5.06).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

