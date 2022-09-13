Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

