Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Avinger has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

