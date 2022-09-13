CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

CTT stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $545.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.