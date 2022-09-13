CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance
CTT stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $545.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.