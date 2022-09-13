Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE HIL opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

