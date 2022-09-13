Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE HIL opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.