Bellway (LON:BWY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,300 ($27.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,230 ($51.11).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

BWY opened at GBX 2,097 ($25.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,226.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,373.05. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,544 ($42.82).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.