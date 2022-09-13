Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.88 ($2.16).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 110.65 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 677.19. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

