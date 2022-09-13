MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.
MaxLinear Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MXL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 422.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
