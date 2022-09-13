MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:MXL opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 422.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

