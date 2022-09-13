AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

AC Immune Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $231.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in AC Immune by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

