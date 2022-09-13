Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

