TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.