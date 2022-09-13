New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Price Performance
Shares of NRZ opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
Featured Articles
