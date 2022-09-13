New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

