Contrasting Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.25 billion 0.76 $863.23 million $0.81 6.79 Sidus Space $1.41 million 31.35 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Sidus Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 9.62% 469.07% 5.46% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides mobile cellular voice and data communication services; automatic roaming services; My MTS service app; SMS P2P, A2P, MMS, and application MTS connect; mobile internet; and GSM, GPRS, and EDGE services, as well as Voice platform, natural language understanding and processing platform, and video surveillance as a service platform. In addition, it offers banking and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

