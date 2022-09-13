AgileThought (AGIL) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.59% -5.93%

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 410 925 8 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.10%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -5.97 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.01

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgileThought rivals beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

