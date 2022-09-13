Comparing ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -42.41% N/A -14.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 3.68 -$119.21 million ($2.48) -4.12

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ITHAX Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 3 0 2.60

ITHAX Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.16%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats ITHAX Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

