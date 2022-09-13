Contrasting Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt N/A -15.70% -14.10% Bottomline Technologies -7.18% -5.79% -3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and Bottomline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.98%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

7.2% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 6.55, indicating that its share price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and Bottomline Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $39.44 million 19.93 -$183.21 million N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.44 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.98

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Bakkt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About Bottomline Technologies

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.