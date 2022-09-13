DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,104.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 73,332 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.