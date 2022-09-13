Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($24.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,875 ($34.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,073.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,034.35.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

