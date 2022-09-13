Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,960,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,451. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Semrush by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEMR opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Semrush has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -113.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

