Analysts Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $440.38

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.38.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $428.91 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.86.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.