Head-To-Head Analysis: a.k.a. Brands (AKA) vs. Its Rivals

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.32% 318.47% -7.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.08 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -6.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 167 1020 3303 46 2.71

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 241.63%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 47.91%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.