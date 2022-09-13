Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.71

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as low as C$9.21. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 204,880 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSZ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.00%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.