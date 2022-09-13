Marpai (MRAI) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marpai to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marpai alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -115.72% -61.22% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.52% -27.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marpai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 68 341 558 26 2.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marpai currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.71%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.55%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than its rivals.

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marpai and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.69 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 3.05

Marpai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marpai rivals beat Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.