Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.94. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 276,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

