City (CHCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of City (NASDAQ: CHCO) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2022 – City was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2022 – City is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – City was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2022 – City was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – City had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/25/2022 – City had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $91.00.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. City Holding has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in City by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

