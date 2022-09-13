Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

IMCR stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

