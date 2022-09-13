Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $868.63

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.63 ($10.50) and traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.18). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.20), with a volume of 46,816 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 779.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 868.63. The company has a market cap of £149.24 million and a PE ratio of 3,311.11.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

