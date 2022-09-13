Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.94

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.94 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 99.48 ($1.20). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 92,764 shares changing hands.

PDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a market capitalization of £203.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.94.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

