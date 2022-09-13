SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.39

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.39 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26.13 ($0.32). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 34,225 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £47.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.39.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Rating)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.