Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.54. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 4,481 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Kingstone Companies worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading

