Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.17 ($0.16). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,171,515 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, September 5th.

The company has a market cap of £370.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.70.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

