Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.10 at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

TSE JAG opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.56.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$48.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$37,661.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,279 shares of company stock worth $19,285.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

