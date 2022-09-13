Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.42.

Trading Down 1.2 %

EFX opened at C$6.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$611.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Announces Dividend

Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

