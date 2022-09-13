Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$88.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.41.

Shares of DOL opened at C$78.92 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.77. The stock has a market cap of C$23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

