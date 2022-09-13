Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.24.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$588.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$6.04.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

