Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 366.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.