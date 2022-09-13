Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $169.60

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 25.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

