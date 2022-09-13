Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $131.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 4.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

