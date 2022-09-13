Analysts Set Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) PT at $2.07

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZOO. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

