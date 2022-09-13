Analysts Set Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) PT at $2.07

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.07.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZOO. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Cazoo Group Price Performance
Shares of CZOO stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
